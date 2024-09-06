Skip to Content
Gas smell causes evacuation at Del Valle High School

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Students at Del Valle High School this morning were evacuated due to a routine gas-line maintenance procedure. That is according to a Ysleta ISD spokesperson.

Out of an abundance of caution, staff evacuated the students from the Fine Arts area of the building after they detected the smell of gas just before 11 AM today.

The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Gas Service helped clear the building before allowing students and staff to return at around 11:45 AM. Classes then resumed as normal.

