Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

El Paso police arrest man on child grooming charge

By
New
Published 5:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officers arrested Llojan Almaraz on multiple charges September 13, 2024, records show.

Almaraz was charged with child grooming, improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child, and sexual performance by a child. This is according to jail records. He was released on bond the day after he was booked.

ABC-7 is working to learn if Almaraz's improper relationship charge stems from his possible employment as an educator in the Borderland.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content