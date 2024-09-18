El Paso police arrest man on child grooming charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officers arrested Llojan Almaraz on multiple charges September 13, 2024, records show.

Almaraz was charged with child grooming, improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child, and sexual performance by a child. This is according to jail records. He was released on bond the day after he was booked.

ABC-7 is working to learn if Almaraz's improper relationship charge stems from his possible employment as an educator in the Borderland.