High School Softball Playoffs: Friday scores & highlights

Clint defeated Bowie 15-0 (Clint advances to area round, only one game played)

Ysleta defeated San Elizario 12-7 (Ysleta advances to area round, only one game played)

Riverside defeated Mountain View 15-0 (Riverside advances to area round, only one game played)

Parkland defeated Canutillo 13-0 (Parkland advances to area round, only one game played)

The following scores are from Friday:

EL PASO, Texas - The high school softball playoffs continued Friday with the bi-district round.

