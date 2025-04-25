High School Softball Playoffs: Friday scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The high school softball playoffs continued Friday with the bi-district round.
The following scores are from Friday:
CLASS 6A
Socorro defeated Midland 8-7 (Socorro leads best-of-three series 1-0)
Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 6-2 (Odessa Permian leads best-of-three series 1-0)
Frenship defeated Eastwood 3-0 (Frenship leads best-of-three series 1-0)
Eastlake defeated Midland Legacy 12-1 (Eastlake leads best-of-three series 1-0)
CLASS 5A
Americas defeated El Paso 11-1 (Americas advances to area round winning series 2-0)
Parkland defeated Canutillo 13-0 (Parkland advances to area round, only one game played)
Del Valle defeated Burges 6-3 (Del Valle advances to area round winning series 2-0)
Chapin defeated El Dorado 11-6 (Series tied 1-1, game three Saturday)
CLASS 4A
Riverside defeated Mountain View 15-0 (Riverside advances to area round, only one game played)
Ysleta defeated San Elizario 12-7 (Ysleta advances to area round, only one game played)
Clint defeated Bowie 15-0 (Clint advances to area round, only one game played)