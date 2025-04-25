Skip to Content
High School Softball Playoffs: Friday scores & highlights

By
Published 11:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The high school softball playoffs continued Friday with the bi-district round.

The following scores are from Friday:

CLASS 6A

Socorro defeated Midland 8-7 (Socorro leads best-of-three series 1-0)

Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 6-2 (Odessa Permian leads best-of-three series 1-0)

Frenship defeated Eastwood 3-0 (Frenship leads best-of-three series 1-0)

Eastlake defeated Midland Legacy 12-1 (Eastlake leads best-of-three series 1-0)

CLASS 5A

Americas defeated El Paso 11-1 (Americas advances to area round winning series 2-0)

Parkland defeated Canutillo 13-0 (Parkland advances to area round, only one game played)

Del Valle defeated Burges 6-3 (Del Valle advances to area round winning series 2-0)

Chapin defeated El Dorado 11-6 (Series tied 1-1, game three Saturday)

CLASS 4A

Riverside defeated Mountain View 15-0 (Riverside advances to area round, only one game played)

Ysleta defeated San Elizario 12-7 (Ysleta advances to area round, only one game played)

Clint defeated Bowie 15-0 (Clint advances to area round, only one game played)

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

