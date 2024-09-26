Skip to Content
Truck plows through Sunland Park house

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire crews responded to an incident last night where a truck plowed through a home.

The house is located on the 5700 block of Britain Drive. The crash happened at 9:54 PM Wednesday.

There was one person in the car and one person in the house at the time of the crash, SPFD officials say. No one was reported injured.

The car was removed Thursday morning. State inspectors looked at the house's integrity before turning the property back over to the homeowner Thursday morning.

Investigators have not yet released any public information on the cause of the crash.

