One person rescued after car drives off Transmountain Rd.

KVIA
today at 7:19 AM
UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.: One person has been rescued after driving off Transmountain Rd. near Tom Mays Park.

El Paso Fire dispatch says the person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Combined Search and Rescue team is working to retrieve a car after driving off of Transmountain Rd. near Tom Mays Park.

According to El Paso Police, the call came in at 5:42 am.

ABC-7 is working to learn how many people were in the vehicle when it drove off the road.

Police are asking drivers to follow detour. There is currently minor backup.

Isabel Garcia

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

