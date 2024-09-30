Skip to Content
East El Paso resident arrested on animal abuse charges

Courtesy of El Paso Police Department
Published 4:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 20-year-old Anthony James Sepulveda was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals on Sept. 25, according to a release by the El Paso police department.

Sepulveda was first investigated in June of 2024 as a witness claimed to have seen strike his dog, Apollo, several times with a metal rod. The witness said they heard the dog yelp in pain. In a separate incident, Sepulveda reportedly hit his dog with a belt, according to police reports.

Sepulveda was booked at the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond. Apollo has since been rehomed.

Juan Corral

