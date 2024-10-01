Fire consumes two-story Las Cruces house

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces fire crews put out a blaze at a two-story home on the 6200 block of Cloud Dance Drive late Monday night.

The crews were called out at around 9:45 PM, officials say. When they arrived, the crews saw smoke coming out of the house.

The firefighters went inside and found flame surrounding the house's interior walls. They put out the blaze in 30 minutes, officials say.

No one was injured. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage to the house.