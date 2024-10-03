El Paso Police: 84-year-old riding a scooter hit by driver who failed to yield right-of-way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into a fatal crash that happened in August.

Investigators say on August 18, 2024, 84-year-old Manuel Pedraza was traveling on a scooter north on Joe Battle when a car driven by 64-year-old Debra Ortiz Duran hit him.

Police say Pedraza was trying to cross the intersection of Joe Battle and New World in an unmarked crosswalk when Duran made a right turn and struck him. Investigators cited Duran's failure to yield right-of-way as the contributing factor to this collision.

Emergency crews rushed Pedraza to the hospital with several injuries. He was then taken to a long-term care facility, where he died "as a result of the crash" on September 10, 2024, police officials say.

Police have not said if any charges are pending in this case.

This is the 49th traffic fatality of the year, compared with 56 this time last year.