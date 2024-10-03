Man shot in house on Holly Street

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Department detectives are looking into the fatal shooting of a man on the 800 block of Holly Street last night.

Police officials say the 33-year-old man was shot "at least" once. Officers found him at the home around 9:48 PM October 2, 2024.

Police are not identifying the man, pending notification of his next of kin.

"Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Section believe the deceased and the resident of the home had previously been in a relationship," LCPD officials stated today. "The nature of their relationship, as well as the motive for the shooting, remains under investigation."

Police have not identified the resident or explained what led up to the shooting.