Multiple injured after crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley
UPDATE: (9:27 a.m.) Fire officials say that two people suffered serious injuries and five others suffered minor injuries.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-vehicle crash has left multiple injured in El Paso's Upper Valley, Friday morning.
According to TxDOT El Paso's X account, it happened at the intersection of Artcraft Rd. and Upper Valley Rd.
All eastbound lanes on Artcraft Rd. have been blocked off. The left-turn lane going west on Artcraft Rd. has also been closed.
They say four to five vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story.