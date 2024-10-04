Skip to Content
Multiple injured after crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 9:01 AM
Published 9:08 AM

UPDATE: (9:27 a.m.) Fire officials say that two people suffered serious injuries and five others suffered minor injuries.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-vehicle crash has left multiple injured in El Paso's Upper Valley, Friday morning.

According to TxDOT El Paso's X account, it happened at the intersection of Artcraft Rd. and Upper Valley Rd.

All eastbound lanes on Artcraft Rd. have been blocked off. The left-turn lane going west on Artcraft Rd. has also been closed.

They say four to five vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

