Police: Ft. Bliss man dead after speeding, crashing motorcycle on Airway

today at 2:41 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 22-year-old Ft. Bliss resident Alexis Montalvo died after losing control and crashing his motorcycle.

Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department say that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Investigators explain that Montalvo was traveling west on the 1900 block of Airway Boulevard at 11:19 PM on October 8, 2024 when he lost control negotiating a curve and plowed through the center median.

Montalvo flew off the motorcycle and died from the serious injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police officials say this is the 52 traffic fatality of the year, compared with 56 this time last year.

