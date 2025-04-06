Skip to Content
San Antonio Spurs Sandro “Mamu” coming to El Paso

EL PASO, (KVIA) -- Sandro "Mamu" Mamukelashvili will host a basketball camp in El Paso on Friday, April 18th at Eastwood High School from 10a.m.-2p.m.

 The camp is open to all grade levels, 1st-12th.

"We're going to have stations, different coaches and we're going to group the kids in their age groups," Mamu said. "I can't wait to come out there and interact with the kids and hopefully teach them a little bit."

The camp is $75 and you can register for the camp, here.

