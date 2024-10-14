Skip to Content
Person airlifted after serious crash in Culberson County

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was air evacuated away from a crash just past Van Horn on I-10 in Culberson County. That is according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation.

Two semis were involved in the collision, officials say. They semis have been moved to the shoulder and all lanes are now open. Traffic is also being routed to the service road.

Emergency crews airlifted at least one person out of the area. No other injuries were reported.

