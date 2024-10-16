Skip to Content
Serious crash shuts down I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This morning El Paso County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious three-car crash on I-10 East at mile marker 45.

Courtesy: EPCSO

The crash involved a semi-tractor trailer, officials say. No one was reported injured. I-10 East is still closed at mile marker 45 and officials are asking everyone to use an alternate route at the Clint exit. They recommend traveling south on North Clint San Elizario Road to North Loop, then traveling eastbound on North Loop to North Fabens Road, then taking North Fabens Road to I-10 East.

Courtesy: EPCSO

The road is estimated to reopen in about an hour.

