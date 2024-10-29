Skip to Content
Injured person helped off 1000 steps trail in Franklin Mountains

The 1000 steps trailhead in West El Paso, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department rescue crews are helping someone down the 1000 steps trail in the Franklin Mountains right now. That is according to a post on social media made by the department's spokespeople this morning.

The Search and Rescue operation is based at Kingery and Robinson, near the western entrance to Scenic Drive.

Crews have made contact with the patient. Officials have not provided any information about the person being rescued.

"Crews are currently assessing injuries and preparing patient to be brought down to safety," EPFD wrote on X.

Emma Hoggard

