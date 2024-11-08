Love Triangle Murder: Man shot dead in Bayard, New Mexico

BAYARD, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico DPS officials say 61-year-old Anthony Aveles is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Attempted Murder, and Shooting at a Motor Vehicle.

The investigation started on Friday, November 1, 2024 when Aveles and his girlfriend were driving on US-180 in Grant County.

The girlfriend, identified by investigators only as a 54-year-old woman, told responding deputies that Aveles, who had been driving in a separate car, shot at her then drove off. Surrounding agencies started looking for Aveles as the woman received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then got a call about a second shooting, this time on North East Street in Bayard, New Mexico. When officers arrived at the scene they found 46-year-old David Ruiz dead inside of a house. Bayard is east of Silver City.

Law enforcement officials then got a call from a woman claiming to be Aveles' estranged wife. She told officers that Aveles had killed Ruiz, her son-in-law. The woman then told officers where to find Aveles.

Bayard Police went to a house on Rogers Street, where they found Aveles armed with a handgun. Officials say he surrendered to law enforcement and officers recovered the handgun.

"Aveles was later interviewed by NMSP Investigations Bureau agents," a spokesperson explained. "During the interview, Aveles accused Ruiz of engaging in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend, who was the victim of the first shooting. After a phone call between Aveles and Ruiz, Aveles drove to Ruiz’s home and fatally shot him."

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau continues to investigate.