Shoplifter stabs security guard at West El Paso Albertsons

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials confirm that an alleged shoplifter assaulted a security guard this afternoon at 7022 North Mesa Street. The store listed at this location is the Albertsons at Mesa and Resler.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now.

The call reporting the assault to 911 first came in at 12:14 PM today.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson says that a private security/undercover store officer was stabbed when he or she tried to stop a shoplifter.

The EPFD spokesperson says the alleged shoplifter "cut" the officer with a knife.

The Crime Scene Unit is now on the scene investigating. The subject is in custody, officials say.

Emergency crews took one person away from the scene in an ambulance with minor injuries. EPFD has not yet explained who was injured and taken to the hospital.