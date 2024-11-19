State police find 5 kidnapped children at Love’s Travel Stop in Lordsburg

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police officials say officers in Deming saved five kidnapped children.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, NMSP officers received information about the five "missing endangered" children who officials say had been taken by their biological mom in Texas. The officers had been given a description of the mother's car and told to be on the lookout.

Soon after, a license plate reader picked up the car and alerted the officers. The officers then tracked down the car to the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop in Lordsburg.

The mother, 31-year-old Qwaunice Tippitt, was arrested on kidnapping charges that had been filed in Bexar County, where San Antonio is located.

Tippitt, along with another suspect, 32-year-old Charles Jones, were taken into custody. Jones was also arrested on kidnapping charges, officials say.

"The children were taken back to the Lordsburg State Police Office where they were then picked up and taken back into custody by representatives from Texas Child Protective Services," NMSP officials said Tuesday.