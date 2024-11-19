Teen killed driving on rain-soaked Alameda Avenue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 17-year-old teen died in a crash early Monday morning.

El Paso Police identify Saul Adrian Bustillos as the driver who died. Bustillo's passengers, 19-year-old Lorena Bustillos, 20-year-old Aldo Bustillos, and 16-year-old Uriel Santos Ramirez, were all injured in the collision.

Cars drive through puddles of rainwater on Alameda Avenue. KVIA

Special Traffic Investigators say that the crash involved only one car. They say that Bustillos was driving east on the 7800 block of Alameda Avenue "at a high rate of speed" when he went over standing water and lost control.

The car then hit a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Alameda and Riverside.

Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene of the crash. KVIA

"Speed and wet road conditions are contributing factors in this collision," El Paso Police Department officials explain.

The crash happened just before 3:30 AM Monday, November 18, 2024.

A daytime image of the aftermath of the crash. KVIA

Police say this is the 62nd traffic fatality of the year, compared with 71 this time last year.