Putin announces unilateral three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8

Originally Published: 28 APR 25 07:29 ET

Updated: 28 APR 25 07:33 ET

By Edward Upright, CNN

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has unilaterally declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-11 to coincide with World War II commemorations and called on Kyiv to do the same, the Kremlin said Monday.

The Kremlin said the decision was based on “humanitarian considerations” and a truce would be held from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Moscow has previously rejected a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire that was agreed to by Ukraine.

CNN is reaching out to the Ukrainian government for a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

