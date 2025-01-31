Incident between two Bowie High students prompts police response

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An incident between two Bowie High School students today prompted district police to respond to the campus.

El Paso ISD officials say the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to other students and staff, but did not provide information on the nature of the incident.

Read the district's full statement below:

“An isolated incident between two students occurred at Bowie High School on Friday, prompting a swift response from El Paso ISD Police. The incident was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to other students and staff. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is our primary focus, and we are collaborating with local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. Support is being offered to those affected.”