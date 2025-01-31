Skip to Content
Las Cruces SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police were involved in a SWAT situation this morning. A spokesperson for the City of Las Cruces confirmed the information to ABC-7.

The situation began when officials got a call about a gunshot victim early this morning. They then identified a suspect and the SWAT situation was activated.

After a time, the suspect surrendered without incident, officials say. ABC-7 had a crew on the scene for the SWAT situation. Police have not yet identified the person they took into custody.

