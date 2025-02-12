El Pasoan pleads guilty to double murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Adrian James Gonzales, 28, pleaded guilty to an El Paso double murder that happened nearly one year ago. He received a 45-year prison sentence. Gonzales accepted a plea agreement on February 3, 2025, a spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office stated today.

Gonzales was charged with murdering Enrike Havier Navarro, 34, and Noemi Crispin, 40, on February 23, 2024. El Paso County Sheriff's deputies found Navarro unresponsive on the 4600 block of Turf Road. They found Crispin a short distance away, prosecutors explain.

Courtesy: EPPD

A witness told deputies she saw the suspect driving away. Investigators were able to track down Gonzales to a house about a block away by following a trail of vehicle debris and fluid. They found the damaged car outside the house.

Investigators saw on neighbors' surveillance video that Gonzales was allegedly driving erratically around the time of the crash.

"While no motive was given, family and friends of Gonzales told investigators they believed Gonzales often used methamphetamine," the DA's Office spokesperson explained.

"While we will never know with certainty why the Defendant killed Mr. Navarro and Ms. Crispin, thanks to willingness of the witnesses who came forward and the dedicated work of the Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators, our Office was able to hold him accountable for his callous and heinous actions," stated District Attorney James Montoya.