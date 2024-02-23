Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Sheriff investigates two deaths after car veers off road in far east El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has one person in custody after their car hit two people on the road, killing both.

Sheriff's investigators say they received the call just after 10 a.m. Friday morning at the 4600 block of Turf Avenue near the jail annex.

Investigators say a driver veered off the road and struck a man and a woman. The woman was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries and died at the hospital from her injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. No word yet on the charges the driver is facing.

Turf Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content