Sheriff investigates two deaths after car veers off road in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has one person in custody after their car hit two people on the road, killing both.

Sheriff's investigators say they received the call just after 10 a.m. Friday morning at the 4600 block of Turf Avenue near the jail annex.

Investigators say a driver veered off the road and struck a man and a woman. The woman was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries and died at the hospital from her injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. No word yet on the charges the driver is facing.

Turf Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m.