Man arrested for killing two pedestrians in Far East El Paso charged with capital murder, according to jail records

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Jail records show that 30-year-old Adrian James Gonzalez, who was arrested Friday after two pedestrians were hit and killed, is being charged with capital murder.

Jail records also show that Gonzalez was faces two other criminal charges, for two different crimes, just days before the deadly pedestrian collision. He faces a $1,000,000 bond.

He was charged with Assault causes bodily injury/Family violence on Wednesday, February 21st. He was issued a $5,000 bond for this charge.

Gonzalez was also charged for Criminal Mischief a day later, on Thursday February 22nd. He was issued a $1,000 bond for this charge.

ABC-7 has requested criminal records from the El Paso County Clerks office to learn more about the details regarding each incident.