Part of I-10 west closed due to blowing dust

Update: The National Weather Service sent out a Dust Storm Warning for the are until 5 PM.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Part of I-10 west near Las Cruces is closed due to blowing dust and wind.

"I-10 westbound is closed at exit 132(Las Cruces), due to areas of blowing dust and low to zero visibility," an NMDOT spokesperson explained. "The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change."

Details are limited at this time.

