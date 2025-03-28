Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say Jesus Flores Garcia, 59, is dead after he was hit by an unknown car while traveling in his wheelchair down Zaragoza.

The collision happened at 2:22 AM on March 23, 2025 on the 1700 block of Zaragoza, police officials say.

Police say the unknown car drove off after hitting Garcia. Police know only that the car was a dark-colored sedan.

Emergency crews rushed Garcia to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call El Paso Police at the non-emergency number, 915-832-4400, or at Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 to remain anonymous.