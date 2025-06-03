14-year-old killed in road rage incident, $2,000 reward for information

Update (11:44 PM): A cash reward of $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this road rage shooting case. Anyone with information should report it through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County by calling 1 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the P3 Tips mobile app or by visiting NMCrimeStoppers.org. All tips remain 100% anonymous.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 14-year-old boy is dead after a road rage incident in Las Cruces. Police officials say the incident happened at the intersection of Solano Drive and Spruce Avenue Monday at 9 PM.

Police were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, officials say. He died at the scene.

"Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a road range confrontation, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation," a police spokesperson explained.

Police are currently withholding the name of the victim as they gather more information. They so no arrests have been made at this time.

"Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795. Information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, 'P3 TIPS.' The app is available through the App Store on most devices."