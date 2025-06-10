Las Cruces Police surround motel, person barricaded inside

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A person has barricaded themselves at a motel in Las Cruces. Police are responding to the motel and investigating a shooting, according to officials.

The motel is located on the 1700 block of West Picacho Avenue. Police say the incident started just after 8:30 this morning.

Courtesy: LCPD

"The scene is active with the suspected shooter barricaded inside a motel room," police officials explain. "Police have blocked off Picacho Avenue between Quesenberry Street and Motel Boulevard. There is no access to Picacho from 17th Street. Nearby residents are asked to evacuate the area or shelter in place. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area."