One person hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Far East El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Far East El Paso late Thursday night, according to El Paso Police.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the roundabout near the Joe Battle Blvd. and Pebble Hills Blvd. intersection.

Police said only one motorcyclist was involved, but did not specify if that was the person injured.

Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene.

Isabel Garcia

