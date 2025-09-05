Fabens man accused of soliciting a minor

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Joe Hector Miranda, 47, on Thursday and charged him with criminal solicitation of a minor.

A 13-year-old notified the deputies that a man had come up and offered money in exchange for viewing the victim's private parts. This happened on the 100 block of SE River Street.

Deputies found Miranda and identified him as the suspect. The deputies detained Miranda and took him to the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he is now being held without bond.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with additional information regarding Miranda to come forward," a spokesperson for the office said. "The Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting children and ensuring that offenders who prey on minors are held accountable."