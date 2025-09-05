Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Fabens man accused of soliciting a minor

EPCSO
By
New
Published 3:24 PM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Joe Hector Miranda, 47, on Thursday and charged him with criminal solicitation of a minor.

A 13-year-old notified the deputies that a man had come up and offered money in exchange for viewing the victim's private parts. This happened on the 100 block of SE River Street.

Deputies found Miranda and identified him as the suspect. The deputies detained Miranda and took him to the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he is now being held without bond.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with additional information regarding Miranda to come forward," a spokesperson for the office said. "The Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting children and ensuring that offenders who prey on minors are held accountable."

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content