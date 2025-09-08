Police arrest 18-year-old in deadly Salopek Park shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Apolinar Rosales in connection to Thursday's shooting that resulted in the death of a young woman and serious injury to a man.

According to officials, the shooting shooting took place before 4:30 pm, on Thursday September 4, 2025, near Salopek Park.

Police officials say 19-year-old Julia Clark was shot at least once and was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso. She died from her injuries on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man was also shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries, according to police.

Rosales was arrested Saturday evening and is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing.

The Las Cruces Police Department is still investigation the shooting and says that at least one other individual is still outstanding.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call police at (575) 526-0795.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 4, 2025) -- Two people are injured after a shooting near Salopek Park in Las Cruces.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the two people were involved in a shooting near the park, on Salopek Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m. today.

Courtesy: LCPD

"One victim was ground transported to a local hospital while a second victim was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso," Las Cruces Police posted on social media this afternoon. "Police have no information on their conditions."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.