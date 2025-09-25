15-year-old charged with aggravated assault after mass shooting at El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the mass shooting on Montana that happened Monday.

The police department referred the teen, who has not been identified due to his status as a minor, to the Juvenile Probation Department.

The shooting happened at the Commissioners Corner Apartments on the 10700 block of Montana Monday night. Police investigators say a group of teens walked toward the apartment complex's playground area with the intention of getting into a fight. Police say the 15-year-old shot at the group, injuring five of them. Police detained the teen nearby soon after the shooting, officials explained.

Police have not identified the victims, who are all 17 or younger. The group includes two 17-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy.

"Investigators are asking the community to contact the police at the nonemergency number 915-832 4400 if they have any information regarding this shooting," a spokesperson explained. "Or, to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477."

Update (September 23, 2025): Five teenagers were shot at an eastside apartment complex. A 15-year old boy has been taken into custody.

El Paso Police say the 5 people shot are all between the ages of 15 and 17. A 17-year-old female has possibly life threatening injuries, while the other 4 have non-life threatening injuries.

According to Officer Adrian Cisneros, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department, a group was having a disagreement and it seemed like they were going to fight, when another person arrived and fired shots at the group.

Cisneros told ABC News that investigators are aware of a video taken at the apartment complex that surfaced on social media and captured what sounded like 12 gunshots being rapidly fired. But Cisneros told ABC News that it remains unclear how many shots were fired in the incident.

Crimes Against Persons, Gang Unit, and the Crime Scene Unit responded. The investigation continues. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on the situation should contact police.

ABC-7 will continue to update on air and online as we learn more.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 22, 2025): Six people were taken to the hospital tonight after reports of shots fired in East El Paso.

According to the fire department a call came in around 8:54 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities arrived at 10700 Montana Avenue and found six people injured.

All six were taken to the hospital, with three of the transports in serious condition, and the other three with minor or non life threatening injuries.

We will update on air and online as we learn more.