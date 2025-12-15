Skip to Content
El Paso man accused of stealing work truck

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS SOUTH, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested Ezequiel Alberto Aldana, 32, and charged him with theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000. Deputies booked Aldana into jail on a $25,000 bond.

The morning of December 13, deputies responded to reports of a car stolen from a company yard. They looked over surveillance footage and saw Aldana entering the property and driving away with a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 work truck valued at $54,560.

Deputies found the stolen car at a house near the intersection of Flager Street and Tangerine Avenue and arrested Aldana without incident.

