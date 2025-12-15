Skip to Content
Teens accused of spray painting Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center

Published 4:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two teens are accused of graffitiing the Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center.

On December 13, officers saw the two teens, Ezra Azael Rico, 18, and a 16-year-old male that has not been publicly identified due to his age, at the recreation center. The officers say the teens spray painted the center's wall, causing $5,000 in damages.

Rico was booked into jail on a $1,500 bond and charged with Graffiti Pecuniary Loss. The 16-year-old was referred to the Juvenile Probation Department.

