Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Las Cruces daycare provider pleads guilty to possessing child sex abuse material

MGN
By
New
Published 1:37 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Juan Jose Cardiel-Hernandez, 80, a Las Cruces daycare provider, pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing child sexual abuse material.

Court documents state that Cardiel-Hernandez admitted to possessing the material between January 2012 and December 2014.

Police searched Cardiel-Hernandez's house in April 2024 after receiving reports that he allegedly abused a minor. Prosecutors say that police found the material during that search. Prosecutors say that Cardiel-Hernandez was operating a daycare out of his home at the time.

Cardiel-Hernandez will face two to eight years in prison upon sentencing. When he is released from prison, Cardiel-Hernandez will be forced to register as a sex offender.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.