Two people injured after semi jackknifed on I-10 West at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A jackknifed semi truck has caused El Paso Police to shut down all lanes of traffic on I-10 West at Zaragoza this morning. Two people were injured.

The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. near the Zaragoza exit. The area was then blocked off to allow police to respond to the scene.

The shutdown is causing traffic to back up all the way back to the I-10/Loop 375 interchange.

The status and clearing time are currently unknown. The TXDOT emergency alert system classifies this incident as "high" severity.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital.