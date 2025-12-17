Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Two people injured after semi jackknifed on I-10 West at Zaragoza

By
New
Published 12:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A jackknifed semi truck has caused El Paso Police to shut down all lanes of traffic on I-10 West at Zaragoza this morning. Two people were injured.

The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. near the Zaragoza exit. The area was then blocked off to allow police to respond to the scene.

The shutdown is causing traffic to back up all the way back to the I-10/Loop 375 interchange.

The status and clearing time are currently unknown. The TXDOT emergency alert system classifies this incident as "high" severity.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.