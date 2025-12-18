Father and son arrested after incident at Chico’s Tacos on George Dieter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a father and son after an officer hurt his knee during an incident at the Chico's Tacos on George Dieter.

El Paso Police officials say that officers were first called out to the restaurant to investigate the father, Jose Valles Rios. A woman standing in line with her child accused Rios of groping her.

Jose Valles Rios (Courtesy: EPPD)

As investigators were at the scene, they say Rios' son, Vicente Rios, was interfering in the investigation. They say that the younger Rios displayed signs of intoxication and refused to follow commands.

An officer then tried to detain Vicente Rios. Officials say that he resisted, leading to a physical struggle during which the officer hurt his knee.

Vicente Rios (Courtesy: EPPD)

Jose Rios is charged with Class C Assault and was booked into jail on a $242 bond. Vicente Rios was charged with Attempt to Take a Weapon from an Officer; Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport; and Interference with Public Duties. He was booked into jail on a combined $20,000 bond.