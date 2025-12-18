UTV rider charged with evading officers in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Angel Ortiz, 44, is accused of leading State Troopers and Sheriff deputies on a UTV chase through commercial and residential areas near South Darrington Road and Las Colinas Road.

The Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit and Texas Rangers were investigating in the area when they saw Ortiz and another UTV rider driving "unsafely." According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the other UTV stopped. Ortiz, meanwhile, is accused of driving off and leading law enforcement officers on a chase. The chase ended when Ortiz's UTV was disabled.

Ortiz was charged with evading with a vehicle and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

The arrest happened the afternoon of Wednesday, December 17, 2025.