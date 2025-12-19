Woman arrested for allegedly stealing car in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Vanessa Ronnebaun, 25, is charged with Theft of Vehicle after officials say she stole a Fabens man's work truck.

Sheriff and constable deputies worked together to track down Ronnebaun driving the stolen truck on the 1000 block of South Horizon.

On Thursday afternoon, just an hour after the work truck was first reported stolen, deputies stopped Ronnebaun and got the truck back.

Ronnebaun was booked into jail on a $3,500 bond.