Fire burns house on Mesquite Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire Department officials are investigating a fire that broke out on Mesquite Street Sunday morning.

The fire burned a house on the 700 block of Mesquite Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the house to find heavy smoke and fire coming out of the windows and out of the back of the structure.

Hoarding conditions were discovered inside of the home, according to fire department officials. They add that the building was determined to be abandoned.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving.