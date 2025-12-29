Missing Person: Axel Esparza, 14, missing from Sparks, Texas

SPARKS, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 14-year-old Axel Gerardo Esparza, who was last seen on December 20, 2025.

Esparza was last seen around 8 a.m. around the 13000 block of Barnard Drive in Sparks.

Axel Gerardo Esparza (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials describe Esparza as a Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has medium-length hair and a lighter complexion. Officials say Esparza was last seen wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

"Anyone with information regarding Axel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained.