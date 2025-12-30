19-year-old charged with aggravated assault after road rage shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say they arrested Jair Armando Rodriguez, 19, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage shooting.

The El Paso Police Department Gang Unit was called out on December 28, 2025 to the 3700 block of Hueco Valley. The unit had received reports of a road rage incident.

Two drivers had gotten into a disagreement, which escalated while the vehicles were still moving, police officials said.

The incident then ended with Rodriguez allegedly shooting the victim, who is identified only as a 19-year-old male. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and managed to escape, according to police officials.

Rodriguez was caught after he got into another traffic incident soon afterward. Officers arrested Rodriguez and booked him into jail on a $20,000 bond.