Pallet yard fire in Las Colonias area of Clint

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a fire impacted one business in Clint Monday night. The Horizon Fire Department said multiple agencies and crews are working to put it out.

On Instagram, EPCSO said the 15700, 15200 blocks of Colonia Granja Road and 2200 block of S. Ascension closed due to the fire.

EPCSO added, the business' owner lived nearby, and safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported. The fire impacted only the business.