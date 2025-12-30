St. Louis man arrested for indecent exposure at El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Aaron Jamar Blackman, 34, and charged him with four counts of indecent exposure. Police officials say that on December 22, officers were called out to 3650 George Dieter on reports that Blackman was walking around the apartment complex naked.

Officers then learned that Blackman is a registered sex offender form Saint Louis, Missouri. Police booked Blackman into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $40,000 bond.

Aaron Jamar Blackman (Courtesy: EPPD)

"Investigators ask the community if anyone has information regarding this arrest to contact the police at the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477)," a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department stated.