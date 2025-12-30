Two people hit in Las Cruces were not using crosswalks, police say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A pedestrian is dead after she was hit on South Telshor Boulevard in Las Cruces late Monday night. The incident happened just hours before a separate incident resulted in serious injuries for another pedestrian.

Pedestrian Killed Monday Night

The deceased pedestrian, identified only as a 54-year-old woman, was hit just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of South Telshor Boulevard. A pickup truck hit the woman as it drove on the northbound lanes. The woman was rushed to Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Officials say that the pedestrian was not walking in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police are waiting to release the woman's name to the public until her next of kin can be properly notified, police officials explained.

Pedestrian Hit Tuesday Morning

In a separate incident, police say a car hit a 74-year-old man at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Triviz Drive, just south of Spruce Avenue.

Police officials say a car turned south on Triviz from Spruce and ended up hitting the man, who is currently in critical condition at UMC. Emergency crews had to airlift him to the El Paso hospital.

Police officials say the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Marked Crosswalks

Police say that they do not anticipate charges against either of the drivers involved in these collisions. They add that in both incidents, the pedestrians were not in the proper marked crosswalks required for crossing the road.

"In both incidents, the pedestrians were believed to be on the roadway and not on a marked crosswalk," a police official stated.