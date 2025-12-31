Las Cruces teen charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Michael Vargas, 18, is charged with multiple offenses after an alleged incident outside a Las Cruces house.

The three victims told investigators that they were riding ATVs and traveled to a nearby house to ask their friend to hang out with them. When they arrived at the house, the victims told investigators that Vargas walked outside and started yelling.

Police say that Vargas then shot a handgun into the air. He is then accused of walking up to the first victim and hitting hit temple with the butt of the handgun. Court documents state that Vargas then allegedly walked up to the second victim and hit him in the back of the head with the handgun.

Michael Vargas (Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center)

Investigators say that the three victims were then able to ride away from the house. The first victim suffered a contusion to his temple. The second victim had to get eight staples to close the wound on the back of his head. The third victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

This incident happened on December 28, 2025, court documents state. Police have not provided a motive for the alleged assault.

While investigating the incident, detectives found the gun inside of the house. They also found a shell casing outside the house that matched the gun.

Vargas is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 19, and tampering with evidence. Officers booked him into jail the evening of December 28.