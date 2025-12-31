Man accused of stealing candy bars from Mesilla convenience store

MESILLA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Mesilla Marshals arrested Zakrey Christian Lauterbach yesterday for allegedly stealing pastries and candy bars from Lucky's Liquor Convenience store.

The store is located on the 2800 block of Avenida De Mesilla. The Marshals Office says that a clerk saw Lauterbach and his girlfriend enter the store. The clerk then saw Lauterbach put the items in his pocket and leave without paying.

A deputy then saw Lauterbach and his girlfriend walking on Calle De San Albino and stopped them. The deputy says that Lauterbach threw his wallet on the ground. The deputy found a vial of meth inside.

Lauterbach is charged with shoplifting and possession of an illegal narcotic.