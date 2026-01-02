Fire damages apartment on Madrid Road in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A fire damaged a building on the 200 block of West Madrid Road in Las Cruces Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called out just after 7 p.m. They arrived to find fire coming from a downstairs apartment unit. They immediately started fighting the fire and searching for potential occupants, a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Fire Department explained.

They crew got the fire under control within five minutes, according to the spokesperson. They were also able to minimize property damage and stopped the fire from spreading to nearby apartment units.

No one has been reported injured. Investigators are still looking into what started the fire.