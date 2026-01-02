Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash along Rio Grande trail

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Four people were injured in an ATV crash near the Rio Grande River trail last night.

Sunland Park Fire Department crews responded to the ATV rollover around 8 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the ATV went into a canal.

One male in his 20s suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted by the El Paso FireStar helicopter to an area hospital.

The three other people who were injured in the crash, a woman and two teen males, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital in ambulances.

Fire Department officials have not yet provided any details on what led up to the ATV crash.